Women's national football team of Kyrgyzstan takes 3rd place at CAFA U-20

The women’s national football team of Kyrgyzstan under 20 years old took the third place at the International CAFA Women’s Championship, which takes place from June 9 to June 18 in Dushanbe (Tajikistan). The Central Asian Football Association reported on Instagram.

The team of Uzbekistan took the 1place, Iran — the second. Kyrgyzstanis lost to these two teams.

The national team of Afghanistan was awarded a special award, and the Tajikistan team was awarded for the fair play. Jasmina Abduganieva (Uzbekistan) became the best scorer of the tournament, who scored seven goals, Negin Zandi (Iran) was recognized as the best player.

Five countries participated in the CAFA 2021 tournament.