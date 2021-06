The past match with Japan became the final one for the national team of Kyrgyzstan in the second qualifying round for the World Cup 2022. The Kyrgyz Football Union reports.

The team finished third in Group F.

The national team of Japan leaves the group for the next stage of selection, having completed their performance without losses. The national team of Tajikistan takes the 2place, which has some chances of reaching the next stage. The final list of the best runners-up will be announced after all second round matches.

The draw for the qualifying round of Asian Cup 2023 will take place on June 24. Preliminarily, the playoff matches will take place in September and October. Next up is the group stage.