U.S. dollar depreciates by 20 tyiyns for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar continues to drop in Kyrgyzstan. Over the past day, the currency depreciated by 20 tyiyns.

Today, commercial banks and exchange offices of the capital buy the dollars for 84-84.1 soms and sell for 84.4-84.5 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 84.5254 soms (0.12 percent drop).

Since the beginning of the week, the dollar has depreciated by 70 tyiyns.

At the same time, the Russian ruble remains quite stable. It is bought for 1.155-1.162 soms, and sold for 1.172-1.177 soms. Its official exchange rate is 1.1726 (growth of 0.9 percent).
