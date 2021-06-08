Lawyer: Almazbek Atambayev's condition is critical

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev is in urgent need of hospitalization. His lawyer Zamir Zhooshev told.

According to him, his client has a preinfarction angina, his chronic diseases have also exacerbated. In particular, pain in the back area increased. However, the forensic medical examination, appointed by the court a month ago, has not yet been completed.

As Zamir Zhooshev noted, a copy of the medical history on 148 pages was handed over to the judges. The lawyer clarified that the examination was scheduled.

«Almazbek Atambayev needs complex treatment. He cannot get it in the conditions of the prison colony. We have repeatedly petitioned for house arrest so that he would be hospitalized. But we were denied,» Zamir Zhooshev said.

Several criminal cases were initiated against Almazbek Atambayev, including the riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019, corruption and money laundering.