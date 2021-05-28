16:50
President Japarov visits Kapchygai frontier post and military unit in Batken

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited Kapchygai frontier post and military unit No. 2022 of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security, which are deployed in Batken region. Presidential press service reported.

He got acquainted with the condition of the buildings in which the units are located, the service and living conditions of the military personnel, and talked to them. The President congratulated the servicemen on the Day of the Border Guard of Kyrgyzstan, wishing all compatriots a peaceful sky over their heads.

Sadyr Japarov noted the heroism of the border guards during the recent events at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

The head of state stressed the resilience of the Border Service personnel, who «helped to preserve the integrity of the country and prevent escalation of the conflict, leaving the only option for its resolution — peaceful negotiations.»

The President also left a memorable entry in the book of honored guests.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.
