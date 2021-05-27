Kyrgyzstan to carry out population census in September in electronic format

Population census in Kyrgyzstan is planned to be carried out in September in electronic format. The head of the Department of Statistical Censuses of the National Statistical Committee of the republic, Rimma Chynybaeva, reported.

According to her, 25,000 census takers will enter the data in a special program downloaded on a smartphone.

«The population census was carried out in Chui, Issyk-Kul regions and Osh city in a testing mode. The census will last 10 days in September. During this time, each census taker must have time to go around his or her territory and interview people,» Rimma Chynybaeva said.