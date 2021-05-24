Journalist Kanat Kanimetov sues investigator

Journalist Kanat Kanimetov filed a lawsuit against an investigator of the Alamedinsky District Department of Internal Affairs. A hearing will take place today in the Alamedin District Court. Lawyers of Media Policy Institute report.

The journalist refused to sign a nondisclosure agreement. He was interrogated on May 12 following the publication of a post on social media. During interrogation, Kanat Kanimetov reminded that his constitutional rights include the right to freedom of expression and freedom of speech. If any of the officials believes that the published information discredits their honor and dignity, then, according to the law, they can go to court in accordance with the established civil procedure.

Earlier, law enforcement officers came to the house in Issyk-Kul region, where the journalist Kanat Kanimetov used to live, and asked about his whereabouts. Prior to that, he was interrogated by the State Committee for National Security in the framework of a criminal case against Abdil Segizbaev.