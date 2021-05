A 41-year-old man drowned in a pond in Tash-Kumyr, Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The man drowned on May 19 at about 17.50 in Uch-Zhangak recreation area.

At least 12 rescuers, five police officers and 25 local residents were involved in the search for the body. It was found and handed over to police officers.