President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov switches to distance work

Sadyr Japarov switches to distance work in connection with the upcoming international events. Presidential press service reported.

He decided to do this in connection with the previously planned international events in order to comply with sanitary requirements, taking into account the continuing tense epidemiological situation.

The head of state keeps under constant control all events taking place in the country, including social and economic ones, the press service noted.

Sadyr Japarov is expected to visit Russia at the end of May. Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic also announced that the president would pay a visit to Turkey.
