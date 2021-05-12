18:09
Japarov instructs to open branches of Altyn Tuyun academy in regions

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited Altyn Tuyun Republican Children’s Engineering and Technical Academy. Press service of the head of state reported.

Pupils of the academy demonstrated their skills in controlling drones, martial arts, presented a mini-tractor assembled by them. The children invited Sadyr Japarov to come into the planetarium and look at the illustrative sky.

The President got acquainted with the classes of robotics, computer science, fine arts, 3D modeling, astronomy. He was shown various models of robots, robotic technology, modeling and programming projects, and told about creative achievements and plans for the future.

«It is obvious that the best traditions of technical education have been preserved here. Despite the difficult period, I am pleased to note that the building of the academy has been preserved, and project, inventive, design and research work continues,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The head of state noted two strategic sectors in the development of domestic economy — mining and energy sectors, where deep knowledge in the field of natural and technical sciences is required.

He instructed to work out the issue of opening branches of the Children’s Engineering and Technical Academy in regional centers.

Taking into account wishes of the pupils and teachers of the academy, a football and volleyball fields will be built on the territory of the institution for sports activities and leisure.
