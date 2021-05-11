Kyrgyzstani wins bronze at World Freestyle Wrestling Tournament in Bulgaria

Kyrgyzstani Ayaal Lazerev won a bronze medal at the World Qualifying Tournament in freestyle wrestling. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports informed 24.kg news agency.

The competition was held from May 6 to May 9 in Sofia city (Bulgaria).

«Ayaal Lazerev, a member of the national freestyle wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan, won a bronze medal. The athlete competed in the weight category up to 125 kilograms. In total, seven Kyrgyz athletes took part in the tournament,» the state agency reported.