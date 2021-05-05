13:25
Message to people: Sadyr Japarov outlines main current issues

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed a new Constitution today.

Sadyr Japarov addressed a message to the people. He outlined the main problems of the state to date.

According to him, these are:

  • Weak economy;
  • Stagnation of the public administration system;
  • Degradation of traditional, cultural and spiritual values ​​of the people;
  • Disunity of society;
  • Dependence of Kyrgyzstan on external forces, including various centers of influence.

According to the head of state, the people must not forget that they have preserved their name «Kyrgyz» in the vast Eurasian space.

«We live in the very heart of the earth, at the crossroads of civilizations and the intertwining of different cultures. Therefore, the people of Kyrgyzstan need to find their way through their identity, to find their own model of economic development,» the President said.

Sadyr Japarov proposes to hold a kurultai for a broad, open discussion of the country’s immediate development goals.

From time immemorial, our people have had two values ​​- freedom and justice. We are witnesses — our people will not tolerate injustice and will not agree to a life that would limit their rights.

Sadyr Japarov

According to him, it is necessary to develop a concept of management, taking into account the natural characteristics of the Kyrgyz ethnos. The main principle is to coordinate any decisions taking into account the position and interests of citizens.
