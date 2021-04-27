15:35
President Sadyr Japarov asks voters to support him

«All my decisions will be in the interests of Kyrgyzstan,» the President Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with Pyramida TV channel.

He noted that 80 percent of the population elected him the head of state with a crisis economy.

«You trusted me, do not lose your trust till the end. I will not disgrace a single voter. I will not make a single decision for my own purposes. Everything that I do and will do is only in the interests of the country. As I promised, I will not allow family and clan rule. Once you decided to support me, support me to the end. I, being aware that the people are behind me, will confidently go forward, not being afraid of corrupt officials, oppositionists with bad intentions, carry out reforms and raise the republic to its feet,» Sadyr Japarov said.
