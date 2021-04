Team competitions for the Nations Cup of the Eurasian League were held in Tashkent the day before. The Equestrian Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

Five teams competed at the tournament — Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan.

The team of Uzbekistan took the 1st place, Kyrgyzstan — the second, Kazakhstan — the third.

Rinat Galimov, Kamil Sabitov, Sadyr Mamytov and Andrey Tryapitsin represented Kyrgyzstan.