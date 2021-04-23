18:25
Raiymbek Matraimov waives claims against journalists

Former Deputy Head of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, Raiymbek Matraimov, dropped claims against Azattyk, journalist Ali Toktakunov, Kloop and 24.kg news agency. Statement on refusal of the claims, signed by lawyers Tatyana Karyzhinskaya and Madina Niyazova, says.

It is noted that the criminal case against Raiymbek Matraimov on money laundering was dismissed due to the absence of corpus delicti.

«The results of investigation by the State Committee for National Security and the decisions taken on them have been brought to the attention of the public. Therefore, there is no longer the need to separately prove the falsity and farfetchedness of the circumstances indicated in the journalistic investigations in relation to Matraimov and his relatives. We ask you to accept the waiver of the claim and terminate the proceedings,» the statement reads.

The plaintiffs were the deputy of the Parliament Iskender Matraimov, his wife Minovar Dzhumaeva, the ex-deputy head of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov, his wife Uulkan Turgunova, as well as the Ismail Matraimov Foundation. The amount of claims for protection of honor and dignity amounted to 22.5 million soms against Azattyk, 10 million against journalist Ali Toktakunov, 12.5 million against Kloop, 15 million against 24.kg news agency.

Later, the plaintiffs withdrew their material claims to 24.kg news agency.
