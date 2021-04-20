15:38
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 142 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 692,956 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 142,097,803 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (31,737,347), India (15,320,972), Brazil (13,973,695), Russia (4,657,509), Germany (3,167,137), Italy (3,878,994), Spain (3,428,354), France (5,357,229), Turkey (4,323,596), Columbia (2,667,136) and Great Britain (4,406,114).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 81,300,000. The figure grew by 531,723 for 24 hours.

At least 3,029,811 people died from the virus (growth by 10,481 people for 24 hours), including 567,690 people — in the USA, 374,682— in Brazil, 180,530— in India, 117,243 — in Italy, 127,524— in the UK, and 212,466— in Mexico.

At least 92,320 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 344,140 cases — in Kazakhstan, 86,982— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
