Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Asian Wrestling Championship in Almaty

Meerim Zhumanazarova from Kyrgyzstan took the first place on the first day of the women's wrestling tournament at the Asian Championship. Website of the International Wrestling Federation reports.

She competed in the weight category up to 68 kilograms.

In the final, she defeated an athlete from MongoliaDelgermaa Enkhsaikhan.

Aiperi Medet kyzy lost the fight for the first place and won a silver medal.

Another Kyrgyzstani Nuraida Anarkulova won a bronze medal.

Aisuluu Tynybekova will compete today.

Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan participate in the Asian Wrestling Championship, which takes place from April 13 to April 18 in Almaty.     
