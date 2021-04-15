21:12
Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win eight medals at Asian Championship

Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan participate in the Asian Wrestling Championship, which takes place on April 13-18 in Almaty city (Kazakhstan). Website of the International Wrestling Federation reports.

Greco-Roman style wrestlers competed for medals in the first two days.

Atabek Azisbekov (up to 87 kilograms), Ruslan Tsarev (up to 72 kilograms) and Kalidin Asykeev (up to 82 kilograms) won silver medals, Beksultan Makhmudov (up to 97 kilograms), Amantur Ismailov (up to 67 kilograms), Nurmukhamed Abdullaev (up to 55 kilograms), Kairat Tugolbaev (up to 77 kilograms) and Murat Ramonov (up to 130 kilograms) won bronze medals.

The national Greco-Roman wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan took the third place in the team event of the championship.

Women joined the fight for medals today. Meerim Zhumanazarova and Aiperi Medet kyzy reached the final, Nuraida Anarkulova will compete for a bronze medal.
