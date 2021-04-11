Ernazar Akmataliev secures berth at Olympic Games in Tokyo

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan take part in a qualifying tournament in Almaty (Kazakhstan). Website of the International Wrestling Federation reports.

Ernazar Akmataliev competes in the weight category up to 65 kilograms. He reached the final that is enough for a ticket to Tokyo.

In the final, he will fight with a wrestler from Iran.

Earlier, Aiperi Medet kyzy and Meerim Zhumanazarova secured berths at the Olympics in women’s wrestling, Akzhol Makhmudov, Zholaman Sharshenbekov and Uzur Dzhuzupbekov — in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Aisuluu Tynybekova, Atabek Azisbekov, Darya Maslova, Yulia Andreeva, Maria Korobitskaya and Denis Petrashov will also represent the Kyrgyz Republic at the Olympic Games.