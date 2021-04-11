16:32
USD 84.79
EUR 100.79
RUB 1.10
English

Ernazar Akmataliev secures berth at Olympic Games in Tokyo

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan take part in a qualifying tournament in Almaty (Kazakhstan). Website of the International Wrestling Federation reports.

Ernazar Akmataliev competes in the weight category up to 65 kilograms. He reached the final that is enough for a ticket to Tokyo.

In the final, he will fight with a wrestler from Iran.

Earlier, Aiperi Medet kyzy and Meerim Zhumanazarova secured berths at the Olympics in women’s wrestling, Akzhol Makhmudov, Zholaman Sharshenbekov and Uzur Dzhuzupbekov — in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Aisuluu Tynybekova, Atabek Azisbekov, Darya Maslova, Yulia Andreeva, Maria Korobitskaya and Denis Petrashov will also represent the Kyrgyz Republic at the Olympic Games.
link: https://24.kg/english/189619/
views: 33
Print
Related
Aiperi Medet kyzy, Meerim Zhumanazarova secure berths at Tokyo Olympics
Three wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan secure berths at Tokyo Olympics
Artem Novikov instructs to train athletes for Tokyo Olympics
Kyrgyzstanis show good results at Brave CF Tournament in Bahrain
National team of Kyrgyzstan wins 13 medals at wrestling tournament in Kyiv
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold at International Wrestling Tournament in Kyiv
Kyrgyzstanis win two more bronze medals at World Wrestling Cup
Kyrgyzstanis win gold and bronze medals at World Wrestling Cup
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold medal at World Wrestling Cup
Team of Kyrgyzstan takes 4th place at World Cup in Greco-Roman wrestling
Popular
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week
Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova
Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU
11 April, Sunday
16:25
Ernazar Akmataliev secures berth at Olympic Games in Tokyo Ernazar Akmataliev secures berth at Olympic Games in To...
16:02
Health Ministry tells about health of vaccinated against COVID-19
15:45
CEC Chairwoman: Citizens’ participation in elections least active in Bishkek
15:22
Referendum on Constitution: Voter turnout reaches 12.9% at 12.00
15:00
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan