Campaign against poliomyelitis to start in Kyrgyzstan on April 19

Campaign against poliomyelitis will start in Kyrgyzstan on April 19. Director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulbara Ishenapysova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, training workshops for medical workers were held throughout the country, and their epidemiological alertness was increased. «Mobile brigades have been launched across Batken so that not a single unvaccinated person remains. This is a catch-up immunization,» Gulbara Ishenapysova told.

Earlier, WHO announced an outbreak of poliomyelitis in Tajikistan. The situation in the Kyrgyz Republic is stable.

Poliomyelitis is a highly contagious viral disease that affects the nervous system. In just a matter of hours, it can cause complete paralysis. According to the WHO, about 5-10 percent of patients with paralytic poliomyelitis die due to the development of respiratory muscle paralysis. Mostly children under the age of five get sick. Multiple polio vaccinations can protect a child for life.

Kyrgyzstan was certified as polio-free country in 2002.
