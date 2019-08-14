11:27
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan to include rotavirus vaccine in National Immunization Schedule

Rotavirus vaccine will be included in the National Immunization Schedule of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health of the republic reported.

The decision was made by the Ministry of Health following a recommendation of the Scientific and Technical Expert Immunization Group.

Immunization of children with rotavirus vaccine is planned to begin in October 2019 in all healthcare organizations of Kyrgyzstan.

«Rotavirus is the most common cause of severe diarrhea in small children around the world and represents a significant problem for public health in the republic,» said Ainura Akmatova, Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan.
link:
views: 133
Print
Related
Doctors find out reason for hospitalization of schoolchildren after vaccination
European Immunization Week starts in Kyrgyzstan
At least 6,500 people refuse vaccination in Kyrgyzstan
Ministry of Health voices reason for reaction of students to vaccine
Vaccination of children in Batken. Fear could cause adverse reaction
Children hospitalized after vaccination in Batken
Kyrgyzstan introduces new immunization registration system
Kyrgyzstan develops law on compulsory vaccination
Measles outbreak in region. Doctors recommend to vaccinate children
At least 27 rabies cases recorded in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Popular
Ned Meyer: I am vegetarian and this is my biggest problem in Kyrgyzstan Ned Meyer: I am vegetarian and this is my biggest problem in Kyrgyzstan
Atambayev’s case. Assault rifle with rounds found near house of ex-president Atambayev’s case. Assault rifle with rounds found near house of ex-president
Large batch of heroin seized in Jalal-Abad region Large batch of heroin seized in Jalal-Abad region
Atambayev’s case. Alga Kylychev arrested for two months Atambayev’s case. Alga Kylychev arrested for two months