Kyrgyzstan to include rotavirus vaccine in National Immunization Schedule

Rotavirus vaccine will be included in the National Immunization Schedule of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health of the republic reported.

The decision was made by the Ministry of Health following a recommendation of the Scientific and Technical Expert Immunization Group.

Immunization of children with rotavirus vaccine is planned to begin in October 2019 in all healthcare organizations of Kyrgyzstan.

«Rotavirus is the most common cause of severe diarrhea in small children around the world and represents a significant problem for public health in the republic,» said Ainura Akmatova, Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan.