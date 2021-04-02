Raiymbek Matraimov transferred from private clinic to prison colony

Ex-Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, Raiymbek Matraimov, was transferred from Bicard private clinic to prison colony 47. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

Matraimov was transferred to the prison colony yesterday.

The former deputy head of the State Customs Service, Raiymbek Matraimov, was detained on February 18. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention in a remand prison of the State Committee for National Security for two months. He is charged with money laundering. The former customs officer complained about deterioration of his health in a prison cell, and he was hospitalized in the private clinic. He stayed there for over a month.