Border delimitation: Batken residents have questions for SCNS Chairman

The Government commission on delimitation and demarcation of some sections of the state border held a meeting with residents of Chechme and Birlik villages, located at Kyrgyz-Uzbek border, today. Before the start of the dialogue, the head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev visited Chechme spring.

According to the latest protocol signed at the talks in Tashkent, Kyrgyz and Uzbek villages will jointly use the spring. It was the cause of conflict in May 2020.

Local residents told Kamchybek Tashiev that the spring is the only source of water and irrigation.

«This spring is not only our source of water, but also a historically significant place for us, our ancestors are buried here. Every year in May we cleanse the spring and perform ceremony of offering sacrifices in the name of our grandfathers. Previously, there were no houses of Uzbek citizens nearby, they settled later. We treat them like guests and do not block the way to the spring. We are ready to continue to supply them with water, but we do not agree to share the territory,» they said.

Chechme village is home to 1,500 people.

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, together with the Special Government Representative for Border Issues Nazirbek Borubaev, is conducting information and explanatory activities following the meeting of government delegations on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border.