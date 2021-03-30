17:23
USD 84.78
EUR 99.75
RUB 1.12
English

Border delimitation: Batken residents have questions for SCNS Chairman

The Government commission on delimitation and demarcation of some sections of the state border held a meeting with residents of Chechme and Birlik villages, located at Kyrgyz-Uzbek border, today. Before the start of the dialogue, the head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev visited Chechme spring.

According to the latest protocol signed at the talks in Tashkent, Kyrgyz and Uzbek villages will jointly use the spring. It was the cause of conflict in May 2020.

Local residents told Kamchybek Tashiev that the spring is the only source of water and irrigation.

«This spring is not only our source of water, but also a historically significant place for us, our ancestors are buried here. Every year in May we cleanse the spring and perform ceremony of offering sacrifices in the name of our grandfathers. Previously, there were no houses of Uzbek citizens nearby, they settled later. We treat them like guests and do not block the way to the spring. We are ready to continue to supply them with water, but we do not agree to share the territory,» they said.

Chechme village is home to 1,500 people.

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, together with the Special Government Representative for Border Issues Nazirbek Borubaev, is conducting information and explanatory activities following the meeting of government delegations on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border.
link: https://24.kg/english/188164/
views: 109
Print
Related
Explanatory work to be carried out with residents of border villages
Ungar-Too, Orto-Tokoi reservoir: What territories Kyrgyzstan gets
Boy from Batken region of Kyrgyzstan appeals to Sadyr Japarov
Kamchybek Tashiev leaves for Tashkent to continue work on border delimitation
Meeting on border issues takes place in Tajikistan
Heads of Security Committees of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to meet in Khujand
Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov start border delimitation work
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree to promptly resolve border issues
Number of disputed border sections decreases 8 times for 20 years
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about solution of border issues
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times
Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan
Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women
30 March, Tuesday
17:14
Kyrgyzstan asks for electricity from neighbors Kyrgyzstan asks for electricity from neighbors
16:59
Kyrgyzstan hosts specialized medical fair
16:22
Syimyk Zhapykeev appointed prosecutor of Issyk-Kul region
16:06
Access to spring in disputed area opened for Kyrgyz and Uzbek villages
15:57
Border delimitation: Batken residents have questions for SCNS Chairman