Tuberculosis epidemic among military: 24 people treated in hospitals

The number of servicemen of Air Defense Forces infected with tuberculosis has increased to 24 people. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

At least 21 soldiers are being treated at the Bishkek TB hospital, and three more — at the National Phthisiology Center.

These medical institutions confirmed the information.

Seven conscripts of an air defense missile brigade of the Air Defense Forces of Kyrgyzstan have contracted tuberculosis in February. Their number increased to 11 people later. It is known that the first infected were admitted to the Bishkek TB hospital in January. The Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Bishkek garrison opened a criminal case on the fact.