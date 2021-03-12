Kyrgyzstanis show good results at Brave CF Tournament in Bahrain

Kyrgyzstanis successfully performed at Brave CF 47: Asian Domination Tournament, which took place yesterday in Bahrain. Results of the tournament are available on BRAVE Combat Federation’s Twitter account.

Kubanychbek Abdisalam uulu won in the weight category up to 70 kilograms. He competed with Rolando Dy from the Philippines, who refused to continue the fight in the third period.

Congratulations to Abdysalam Kubanychbeck for a spectacular KO win



Congratulations to Abdysalam Kubanychbeck for a spectacular KO win — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) March 11, 2021

Ryskulbek Ibraimov and Nemat Abdrashitov won their fights at the tournament, defeating Jenel Lausa and Anzor Abdulkhozhaev, respectively.