National team of Kyrgyzstan wins 13 medals at wrestling tournament in Kyiv

International tournament in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling, dedicated to the memory of outstanding Ukrainian wrestlers and coaches, ended in Kiev yesterday. Website of the International Wrestling Federation reports.

Aisuluu Tynybekova, Meerim Zhumanazarova and Uzura Dzhusupbekova won gold medals.

Zholaman Sharshenbekov, Nazira Marsbek kyzy, Aiperi Medet kyzy, Ernazar Akmataliev won silver medals; Amantur Ismailov, Islambek Orozbekov, Ikromzhon Khadzhimuradov, Bekbolot Myrzanazar uulu, Nurtilek Karypbaev and Alibek Osmonov won bronze medals.

About 600 athletes from 33 countries participated in the tournament.