11:56
USD 84.75
EUR 102.96
RUB 1.14
English

Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold at International Wrestling Tournament in Kyiv

Aisuluu Tynybekova took the 1st place at the International Wrestling Tournament in Kyiv (Ukraine).

She defeated a representative of the Ukrainian team Ilona Prokopevnyuk and won the gold medal in the weight category of 62 kilograms.

Kyrgyz wrestlers Meerim Zhumanazarova and Uzur Zhusupbekov also won gold medals within the tournament.

In the weight category up to 68 kilograms, Meerim Zhumanazarova defeated a Canadian athlete Olivia Di Bacco.

In the final of the Greco-Roman wrestling tournament, Uzur Zhusupbekov was supposed to meet with Giorgi Melia from Georgia in the weight category up to 97 kilograms, but the latter refused to fight and the Kyrgyz athlete automatically won the first place.
link: https://24.kg/english/184940/
views: 139
Print
Related
Aisuluu Tynybekova tells about car from kingpin Kamchi Kolbaev
Aisuluu Tynybekova named best athlete of World Cup
Aisuluu Tynybekova's best throws at World Cup in Serbia in one video
Kyrgyzstanis win two more bronze medals at World Wrestling Cup
Kyrgyzstanis win gold and bronze medals at World Wrestling Cup
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold medal at World Wrestling Cup
Team of Kyrgyzstan takes 4th place at World Cup in Greco-Roman wrestling
National team of Kyrgyzstan wins one more medal at World Wrestling Cup
Kyrgyzstani Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold at World Wrestling Cup
Kyrgyzstani Ruslan Tsarev wins bronze medal at World Wrestling Cup
Popular
Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov and Mikhail Mishustin discuss investment cooperation Sadyr Japarov and Mikhail Mishustin discuss investment cooperation
Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan
1 March, Monday
11:46
22 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,251 in total 22 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgy...
11:11
Volkswagen driver hits child using pedestrian crossing in Bishkek
10:54
Suspect in sale of Kalashnikov assault rifle arrested in Osh city
10:40
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
10:33
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold at International Wrestling Tournament in Kyiv
28 February, Sunday
13:00
Ambassador of India to Kyrgyzstan: I would like to see more libraries in Bishkek
27 February, Saturday
19:02
Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan
18:54
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan