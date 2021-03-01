Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold at International Wrestling Tournament in Kyiv

Aisuluu Tynybekova took the 1st place at the International Wrestling Tournament in Kyiv (Ukraine).

She defeated a representative of the Ukrainian team Ilona Prokopevnyuk and won the gold medal in the weight category of 62 kilograms.

Kyrgyz wrestlers Meerim Zhumanazarova and Uzur Zhusupbekov also won gold medals within the tournament.

In the weight category up to 68 kilograms, Meerim Zhumanazarova defeated a Canadian athlete Olivia Di Bacco.

In the final of the Greco-Roman wrestling tournament, Uzur Zhusupbekov was supposed to meet with Giorgi Melia from Georgia in the weight category up to 97 kilograms, but the latter refused to fight and the Kyrgyz athlete automatically won the first place.