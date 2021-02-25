President Japarov holds talks with Valentina Matviyenko

The Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko noted that they fondly remember the warm-heartedness of the Kyrgyz people, and stressed the importance of not forgetting the common history of the two countries by the younger generation. She stated it at a meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

Sadyr Japarov and Valentina Matviyenko exchanged views on a number of topical issues of Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation, including inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries. Valentina Matviyenko noted that the first visit of the President Sadyr Japarov to Russia is a confirmation of the existing high level of bilateral relations between the countries.

She expressed confidence that the visit would give impetus to the entire complex of Kyrgyz-Russian relations.

Valentina Matviyenko stressed that the peoples of the two countries are linked by a common history. As a senator of St. Petersburg, she recalled how during the Great Patriotic War, thousands of Leningrad residents were evacuated to the territory of Kyrgyzstan, including children who found a new home on the shores of Issyk-Kul lake.

Valentina Matviyenko also expressed gratitude for the attention that is paid to the development of inter-parliamentary ties, which positively influences strengthening of friendship between Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Sadyr Japarov noted with satisfaction the achieved high level of inter-parliamentary ties between Kyrgyzstan and Russia. He stressed the high efficiency demonstrated by the meetings of the bilateral commission on cooperation between the Parliament and the Federal Assembly, and also noted the particular importance of the annual cultural and educational forum Children of the Commonwealth, organized by the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan and the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly. It takes place in Issyk-Kul region.

«Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that today’s negotiations and the agreements reached would contribute to strengthening the foundation of bilateral interaction and further dynamic development of Kyrgyz-Russian allied relations and strategic partnership,» the statement says.