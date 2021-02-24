12:56
Kamchybek Tashiev and Ulan Niyazbekov obtain general rank

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev was awarded the rank of Lieutenant General. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, the rank of Major General was awarded to the Minister of Internal Affairs Ulan Niyazbekov. In addition, Bekbosun Apsatarov, Director of the Anti-Corruption Service of SCNS, also became a Major General.

The rank of Major General was also awarded to the head of the State Penitentiary Service, Askat Egemberdiev.
