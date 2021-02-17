15:38
Raiymbek Matraimov marries his son to daughter of Khabibulla Abdukadyr

Ex-deputy head of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, Raiymbek Matraimov, marries his eldest son Bakai to the daughter of an Uyghur businessman Khabibulla Abdukadyr. Mass media report with reference to sources.

According to them, the wedding will take place in Almaty city. Preparations for the festive celebration are underway.

Khabibulla Abdukadyr is one of the heroes of investigations into corruption schemes at the Kyrgyzstan’s customs.

Businessman Aierken Saimaiti, who was killed in Istanbul, told reporters that Khabibulla Abdukadyr smuggled goods from China to Uzbekistan through the Kyrgyz customs in Osh region under the patronage of Raiymbek Matraimov.
