President Sadyr Japarov switches to remote work

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov switched to a remote mode of work. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office reported.

He made this decision before the planned international events at the highest level and in connection with the need to comply with sanitary and epidemiological requirements, taking into account the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The head of state continues to work remotely and, according to the press service, keeps his finger on the pulse of all events taking place in the country.
