Boy from Tyup who addressed President to meet with Sadyr Japarov

A boy from Balbai village, Tyup district, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, who asked the President to build a school, will meet with Sadyr Japarov. Members of the campaign headquarters of the head of state said.

According to them, Bekbolot Turdushev will have an opportunity to personally address Sadyr Japarov with a request to build an educational institution in his native village today.

Recall, video appeal of the boy got viral on social media in early February.

«I am a boy from Balbai. Assalam aleikum, Sadyr Japarov, how are you? You have become the president, why not to build a two-story school in our village? Our school got moldy and we had to switch to online learning because of this. How can that be? Let’s build a school and people will start to love you,» the child asked.
