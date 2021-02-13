12:28
First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15

First graders in Bishkek will have a school break from February 15. The Department of Education of the Bishkek City Hall informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the school holidays will last 7 days. «The first graders will return to their studies on Monday, February 22,» the department said.

The Ministry of Education and Science clarified that each region itself sets the date for additional holidays for first graders.

«Given the difficult adaptation of first graders, they are provided with additional week-long school break in the third term,» the department noted.
