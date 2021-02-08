New town appears in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a Law on formation of Bazar-Korgon town in Bazar-Korgon district of Jalal-Abad region of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office reports.

The law was adopted by the Parliament on January 20 this year.

According to the document, Bazar-Korgon town as an administrative-territorial unit was formed within the borders of Jeti-Koshkon, Besh-Badam and Bazar-Korgon villages of the eponymous rural areas, Ak-Tailak-Ata-1.2, Babur-1.2, Ene-Sai and Sai-Korgon settlements of Korgon village, as well as Sovet and Auk villages, Kyzyl and Orto-Sai settlements of Kenesh rural area in Bazar-Korgon district, Jalal-Abad region.

The law comes into force after 10 days from the date of its official publication.

Parliament members suggested to make a town out of Bazar-Korgon village by joining several rural districts.