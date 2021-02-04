20:29
Russian doctor tells about side effects of Sputnik V vaccine

No serious side effects from the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 have yet been reported. Member of the Federation Council Committee on Social Policy, Honored Doctor of Russia Vladimir Krugly told at a press conference.

According to him, most of the adverse reactions in 94 percent of cases were mild and were limited to cold symptoms: headache and general weakness. There is also no severe allergic reaction.

«These data are confirmed by findings of an independent committee to monitor the effects of the vaccine. That is, no serious side effects have been registered to date. The monitoring continues. Mass vaccination has just begun. There may be side effects. But you definitely shouldn’t be afraid of them. Because there are no drugs that do not cause side effects,» Vladimir Krugly told.

He added that he himself was twice vaccinated with Sputnik V and did not experience any special reactions in the body after vaccination.

