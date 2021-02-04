Sadyr Japarov: We have hard times ahead

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the composition and structure of the Government yesterday.

The Cabinet members took the oath in the presence of the President Sadyr Japarov.

In his speech, the head of state noted that the Parliament made its positive contribution to the establishment of stability in the country.

«Last year was difficult for us. Starting with the October events, the Parliament has played its positive role in stabilizing the situation. You have supported me three times, I am grateful to you for it. Today you supported the new composition of the Government, I can say that you supported new reforms, renewal of society. We must admit that we have hard times ahead: economic recovery, the fight against coronavirus, and adoption of anti-crisis measures. At the same time, we need to develop a program to stabilize the economy as soon as possible,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He added that one of the directions of the reform is optimization of public administration.

«Every moment is important for us. It is necessary to optimize public administration, for example, in the energy sector. The project proposed by experts will save 2 billion soms,» the President noted.

He believes that the new government consists of strong and experienced people.