11:19
USD 84.80
EUR 101.99
RUB 1.11
English

Sadyr Japarov: We have hard times ahead

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the composition and structure of the Government yesterday.

The Cabinet members took the oath in the presence of the President Sadyr Japarov.

In his speech, the head of state noted that the Parliament made its positive contribution to the establishment of stability in the country.

«Last year was difficult for us. Starting with the October events, the Parliament has played its positive role in stabilizing the situation. You have supported me three times, I am grateful to you for it. Today you supported the new composition of the Government, I can say that you supported new reforms, renewal of society. We must admit that we have hard times ahead: economic recovery, the fight against coronavirus, and adoption of anti-crisis measures. At the same time, we need to develop a program to stabilize the economy as soon as possible,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He added that one of the directions of the reform is optimization of public administration.

«Every moment is important for us. It is necessary to optimize public administration, for example, in the energy sector. The project proposed by experts will save 2 billion soms,» the President noted.

He believes that the new government consists of strong and experienced people.
link: https://24.kg/english/182257/
views: 131
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov comments on new structure of Government
Head of Crocus Group congratulates Sadyr Japarov on taking office
Sadyr Japarov advocates for abolishment of all duplicate state bodies
Sadyr Japarov: Photos with me will not help to get a position
Sadyr Japarov promises all-round support to investors and business
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs first five decrees
Russian analyst advises Japarov on sources of funds to restore economy
Sadyr Japarov and Vitaly Markelov discuss gas infrastructure development
Sadyr Japarov meets with heads of international organizations
Sadyr Japarov to work in Government House on Old Square
Popular
New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of
One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad
Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia
Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month
4 February, Thursday
10:47
1,144 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 159 - in serious condition 1,144 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 159 -...
10:42
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:40
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:35
70 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 84,832 in total
10:29
Kyrgyzstan takes 74th place in ranking of countries by birth rate