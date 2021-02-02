16:24
Head of Crocus Group congratulates Sadyr Japarov on taking office

Head of Crocus Group, Aras Iskander oglu Agalarov congratulated Sadyr Japarov on taking office of President of Kyrgyzstan. The Embassy of Azerbaijan reports.

The congratulatory telegram says that in recent history, the policy of the leadership of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan is aimed at developing economic, cultural and humanitarian ties.

«In your speech at the inauguration, you noted the multi-vector foreign policy. We hope that this will improve the investment climate and help the country get out of the crisis,» the telegram says.

Sadyr Japarov was elected president of Kyrgyzstan on January 10. At least 79.2 percent of voters voted for him.
