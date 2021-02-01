19:03
Sadyr Japarov advocates for abolishment of all duplicate state bodies

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held a meeting with the heads of structural divisions of the Presidential Executive Office and named the main priority areas for the near future. Press service of the head of state reported.

According to the president, it is necessary to focus on two main pressing issues — eradication of corruption in the activities of state authorities and reduction of bureaucratic and other administrative procedures.

Sadyr Japarov noted that all tasks that have been assigned to a specific structural unit of the Executive Office must be fulfilled in a timely and efficient manner. He recalled that optimization of the public administration system is to be done, within the framework of which redundant and duplicate bodies will be optimized, and the selection of personnel will be carried out only on the basis of professional skills.

The head of state once again emphasized that, despite family, friendship and other ties, any citizen who violated the law and especially was involved in corruption cases would be held accountable in accordance with the law.

He demanded from the heads of structural divisions to conduct transparent and effective activities in their areas.
