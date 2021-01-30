Sadyr Japarov: Photos with me will not help to get a position

«Those who show photos with me and use them to get any position or to solve other issues will be brought out into the open,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an address posted on his Telegram channel.

The head of state admitted that he had been photographed with thousands of citizens since October 6. Especially in October, when everyone who came to the reception with various issues asked to be photographed with him. Sadyr Japarov could not refuse. During the election campaign, he was also photographed with countless number of people.

To be honest, I don’t know 99 percent of them. Sadyr Japarov

«So don’t be fooled by those who show a photo with me and ask to resolve their issue. Immediately let us know about such people, and they will get their punishment,» the President said.