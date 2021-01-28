16:55
Sadyr Japarov to work in Government House on Old Square

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived at the Government House after the inauguration ceremony at the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall.

Speaker of Parliament Talant Mamytov led the head of state into his office.

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, acting Prime Minister Artem Novikov and Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Suyunbek Kasmambetov met Sadyr Japarov at the entrance.

Sadyr Japarov will work at the Government House.

Building of the «White House», which is traditionally a presidential one, was completely transferred to the balance sheet of the Parliament.
