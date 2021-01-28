Sadyr Japarov calls all political forces for unity

Inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took place at the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek today.

The head of state noted that the Kyrgyz people, in spite of their enemies, showed that they are above political games, regionalism and division into nationalities.

«It’s not a secret for anyone that Kyrgyzstan has become known for the popular unrest, which lead to changes of power over the past 15 years. Our enemies rejoice, friends worry about every unrest, disturbance of peace, emergence of discord. But our wise people have shown that they are above political games. Our people have shown that they are against regionalism, division into nationalities, no matter how our enemies wish it,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The new president called all political forces, as well as religious leaders, for unity.