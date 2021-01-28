15:25
USD 84.80
EUR 103.01
RUB 1.13
English

Sadyr Japarov calls all political forces for unity

Inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took place at the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek today.

The head of state noted that the Kyrgyz people, in spite of their enemies, showed that they are above political games, regionalism and division into nationalities.

«It’s not a secret for anyone that Kyrgyzstan has become known for the popular unrest, which lead to changes of power over the past 15 years. Our enemies rejoice, friends worry about every unrest, disturbance of peace, emergence of discord. But our wise people have shown that they are above political games. Our people have shown that they are against regionalism, division into nationalities, no matter how our enemies wish it,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The new president called all political forces, as well as religious leaders, for unity.
link: https://24.kg/english/181528/
views: 60
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov promises to create new jobs and return migrants
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan will continue multipolar foreign policy
Sadyr Japarov names priority directions of foreign policy of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov: Immense responsibility is placed on me
Sadyr Japarov takes office as President of Kyrgyzstan
Inauguration of Sadyr Japarov: Who of politicians attends ceremony
Sadyr Japarov tops rating of trust in Kyrgyzstan
Spokeswoman Galina Baiterek comments on Sadyr Japarov's visit to Russia
Sadyr Japarov calls on compatriots to be patient
Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant
Popular
New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament
Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant
Elvira Surabaldieva, Tatyana Golikova discuss fight against coronavirus Elvira Surabaldieva, Tatyana Golikova discuss fight against coronavirus
Bishkek residents protest against minibuses fare increase Bishkek residents protest against minibuses fare increase
28 January, Thursday
15:21
Almaty tightens quarantine imposed due to coronavirus Almaty tightens quarantine imposed due to coronavirus
15:05
Sadyr Japarov calls all political forces for unity
14:41
Wife of Abdil Segizbaev detained for holding rally at Philharmonic Hall
14:35
Sadyr Japarov promises to create new jobs and return migrants
14:19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 100.8 million people globally