Sadyr Japarov: Immense responsibility is placed on me

Inauguration of the newly elected president of Kyrgyzstan took place at the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek today. Sadyr Japarov made his first speech as the head of state.

He noted that he was excited, since he was entrusted with a difficult task and an immense responsibility.

«It is a great pride for me, together with like-minded people, contemporaries to bear such great responsibility for the future of my people. Nation with a long and rich history should have a bright future,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He said that the latest political events put the people of the country in October 2020 up to clashes with the authorities.

«Violations during the parliamentary elections led to this. To preserve the unity and peace in the country, we took responsibility together. I could not stand aside, caring only about my own well-being,» Sadyr Japarov added.
