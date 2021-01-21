First ten decrees of Sadyr Japarov already ready

The first ten decrees of Sadyr Japarov as President of Kyrgyzstan are already ready. Chief of Staff of the President, Suyunbek Kasmambetov, told reporters today.

According to him, the first decisions of Sadyr Japarov as president are now being worked out by his staff. The process of approval and examination is underway.

«I would not like to talk about it now. They are discussed,» Suyunbek Kasmambetov said.

The inauguration of the newly elected President Sadyr Japarov will take place on January 28 at the Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek.