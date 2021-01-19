CEC calculates cost of parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) calculated the cost of parliamentary elections scheduled for May 2021.

Member of the election commission, Tynchtyk Shainazarov, told 24.kg news agency that about 550 million soms would have to be spent on the campaign. «The elections will be held in May as planned, but the referendum on adoption of the new draft Constitution — probably in March, before the elections to local councils,» Tynchtyk Shainazarov told.

He added that the President would set the date of parliamentary elections. «The country will be divided into 45 constituencies, since a majority-proportional system is introduced. Voters will get two ballots — one will contain the names of single-mandate candidates, the other — the names of parties,» Tynchtyk Shainazarov explained.

Snap presidential elections and referendum on the form of government were held in Kyrgyzstan on January 10. The winner of the race, Sadyr Japarov, announced that the parliamentary elections would take place by the end of May.