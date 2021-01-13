Fire breaks out in one of hospitals in Uzgen

Fire broke out in one of the private clinics in Uzgen, located on the territory of the district hospital. Press service of the Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

As a result, one person was injured.

«The call about fire was received at 18.09. Three fire brigades were involved in its extinguishing. The fire was brought under control at 19.02. It was completely extinguished at 21.42. As a result, a 74-year-old man suffered second-degree burns. His condition is assessed by doctors as satisfactory. At least 13 people were evacuated from the clinic by firefighters. The cause of the fire is being investigated,» the Emergencies Ministry said.

The wooden roof of the building with an area of ​​150 square meters and 151 square meters of the clinic — 16 wards — have burned down.