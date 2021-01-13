17:34
USD 83.78
EUR 101.84
RUB 1.13
English

Fire breaks out in one of hospitals in Uzgen

Fire broke out in one of the private clinics in Uzgen, located on the territory of the district hospital. Press service of the Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

As a result, one person was injured.

«The call about fire was received at 18.09. Three fire brigades were involved in its extinguishing. The fire was brought under control at 19.02. It was completely extinguished at 21.42. As a result, a 74-year-old man suffered second-degree burns. His condition is assessed by doctors as satisfactory. At least 13 people were evacuated from the clinic by firefighters. The cause of the fire is being investigated,» the Emergencies Ministry said.

The wooden roof of the building with an area of ​​150 square meters and 151 square meters of the clinic — 16 wards — have burned down.
link: https://24.kg/english/179868/
views: 124
Print
Related
Four people get poisoned by smoke in fire in Shopokov town
Explosion at fast food outlet in Karakol city, girl killed
Heavy truck completely burns down on Too-Ashuu pass
Fast food outlet fire: 32-year-old woman suffers 82 % of body burns
Fire at fast food outlet: Four people in critical condition
Fast food outlet on fire in Talas, nine people injured
Cafe catches fire in Bishkek
Hospital built in Kyzyl-Suu village of Osh region for 25.5 million soms
Hospital in Ak-Suu district repaired for 4.6 million soms
New branch of Territorial Hospital opened in Kochkor district
Popular
Not all foreign medical students support online education Not all foreign medical students support online education
Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results Presidential elections: Abdil Segizbaev to challenge election results
Preparations for celebration of Sadyr Japarov’s victory underway in Bishkek Preparations for celebration of Sadyr Japarov’s victory underway in Bishkek
Presidential elections: Adakhan Madumarov does not accept voting results Presidential elections: Adakhan Madumarov does not accept voting results
13 January, Wednesday
17:14
Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-infected with new strain Health Ministry: Recovered COVID-19 patients can be re-...
16:59
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan
16:53
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan digitizes documents related to Stalin’s repressions
16:36
COVID-19: Education Ministry develops 3 options for teaching students
16:24
Fire breaks out in one of hospitals in Uzgen