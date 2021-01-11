Sadyr Japarov tells how he is going to rule the country

Presidential candidate Sadyr Japarov met with residents and guests of the capital of Kyrgyzstan today.

He promised that the country would take the path of development.

«We have experienced many difficulties. The country’s economy is in decline along with industry, culture, agriculture, prosecution agencies, and the judicial system. Only corrupt officials got rich in the country, and the common people suffer. I take charge of Kyrgyzstan in such a state. I am aware of the responsibility that the people have entrusted to me. We have several ideas for the development of the economy; there is enough political will for this. I want to assure you that I will rule fairly,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The candidate added that he respects his competitors, who, like him, ran for the presidency.

«I plan not to neglect the advice of my competitors for the sake of the prosperity of our state. We will never prosper or gain anything from slander and rumors about each other. We need consent now. From now on, there will only be dictatorship of the law,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Snap presidential elections were held in Kyrgyzstan yesterday. According to preliminary data, Sadyr Japarov won the elections.