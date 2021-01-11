19:41
Sadyr Japarov to transfer powers of Prime Minister after inauguration

Sadyr Japarov will officially transfer the powers of the Prime Minister after inauguration. The head of the Information Support Department of the Government’s Executive Office Baktybek Rysaliev told reporters.

According to him, Sadyr Japarov will not be the head of the Cabinet of Ministers.

«After the Central Election Commission officially announces the election results and the inauguration ceremony is held, he will officially transfer the powers of the Prime Minister. Before that, Artem Novikov will work as acting head of the Government,» Baktybek Rysaliev said.

Snap presidential elections were held in Kyrgyzstan yesterday. According to preliminary data, Sadyr Japarov won the elections.
