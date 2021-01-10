CEC receives 61 complaints against presidential candidates

As of January 10, the coordinating group received 61 complaints against presidential candidates in Kyrgyzstan.

According to Tynchtyk Shainazarov, most of the complaints were received against the candidate Sadyr Japarov.

«There were mainly complaints about violations during campaigning events. In recent days, there have been reports of threats against citizens being forced to vote for a particular candidate. Two facts were registered in Kara-Suu and Aravan districts of Osh region. Based on these reports the internal affairs bodies are conducting a pre-investigation check, and criminal cases have been initiated,» Tynchtyk Shainazarov told.