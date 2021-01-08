Government: Payment of debt to China by Zhetim-Too - personal opinion of Japarov

Government of Kyrgyzstan has neither information on the reserves, nor other figures on Zhetim-Too deposit. The Deputy Prime Minister Maksat Mamytkanov announced at a press conference.

He announced manipulation of information around the field.

«There is no license for geological exploration of Zhetim-Too. This means that there are no exact calculations of reserves. First, we need valid numbers on reserves, expenses and other development costs. It is necessary to draw up a feasibility study and projects. The mine must be put on the balance sheet of the state. In order to develop such a large field, it is necessary to provide it with electricity. Therefore, we first need to develop the power sector. Information about payment of external debt to PRC by raw materials from the deposit is the personal opinion of Sadyr Japarov,» Maksat Mamytkanov stressed.

Sadyr Japarov said at a press conference on November 12 that an option was discussed to repay the debt to China by raw materials from Zhetim-Too. «This option is still being considered. We can pay about $ 1 billion per year, if we give them raw materials,» he said.