Azamat Aliev was appointed a Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC in charge of security. Press service of the company reports.

The corresponding decision was made by the Board of Directors.

«The new deputy head of the company was introduced to the team today. Previously, the position was held by Nurdin Kanymbetov. Aliev worked as Deputy General Director at Altynken — Kyrgyzaltyn subsidiary», the company said.